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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 5.33 crore

Net Loss of Mercury Trade Links reported to Rs 63.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.330 0 OPM %-1180.860 -PBDT-63.64-0.13 -48854 PBT-63.64-0.13 -48854 NP-63.64-0.13 -48854

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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