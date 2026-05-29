Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 96.64 crore

Net profit of Mercury Trade Links reported to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 96.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.40% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 129.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales96.6485.83 13 129.63112.76 15 OPM %5.89-0.75 -0.291.70 - PBDT5.33-0.64 LP 0.022.18 -99 PBT5.32-0.65 LP 0.012.16 -100 NP5.32-0.39 LP 0.011.66 -99

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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