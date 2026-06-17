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Meta Infotech hits the roof after securing renewal orders worth over Rs 5 crore

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Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Meta Infotech hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 73.50 after the company announced the receipt of significant renewal orders from a leading stock exchange and a private sector bank.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that it has secured a renewal order worth Rs 2.20 crore from one of India's leading stock exchanges for software subscription services. The contract covers the period from 23 June 2026 to 22 June 2027 and is scheduled to be executed within 15 days.

Separately, Meta Infotech informed investors that it has received a renewal order from a domestic private sector bank valued at Rs 2.89 crore, excluding GST. The order includes license subscription fees of Rs 2.58 crore and annual maintenance charges of Rs 30.89 lakh. The contract is valid from 31 May 2026 to 30 May 2027.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 31.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 10.88 crore, while revenue from operations rose 23.4% to Rs 270.04 crore in FY26 over FY25.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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