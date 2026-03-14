Meta Infotech secures renewal order Rs 2-cr from private sector bank

Meta Infotech has received a renewal order worth Rs 1.91 crore from a leading private sector bank for providing cloud workload services along with on-site resources.

The cloud workload services will be provided from 1 March 2026 to 30 June 2027, while onsite resource support will be delivered from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed within 15 days. The company added that its promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.