Shares of metal companies slumped as escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty Metal index tumbled 4.61% to 10,886.60, wiping out the 1.45% gain from the previous session. So far in March 2026, the index has slipped about 9%.

Supply disruptions in the Middle East impact steel and aluminium markets.

Most metal stocks fell sharply, dragging the Nifty Metal index down to 10,886.60. Hindustan Copper led the losses, down 7.63%, followed by SAIL (7.26%), Jindal Steel (6.6%), NMDC (6.12%) and Hindustan Zinc (5.54%). Vedanta slipped 5.44%, while Nalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Adani Enterprises declined 4.95.13%, reflecting broad-based selling amid escalating US-Iran tensions.