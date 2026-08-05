Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 4.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 720.36 croreNet profit of Metro Brands declined 4.79% to Rs 93.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 720.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 628.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales720.36628.24 15 OPM %29.8030.86 -PBDT211.72199.66 6 PBT126.75130.82 -3 NP93.7998.51 -5
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