Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 23.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 772.98 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 23.07% to Rs 116.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 772.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 642.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.27% to Rs 411.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 2863.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2507.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.