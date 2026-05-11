Metroglobal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 36.75 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal reported to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.57% to Rs 17.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 235.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.