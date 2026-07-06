Metropolis Healthcare jumped 2.97% to Rs 568.40 after the company's revenue grew around 16% YoY in Q1 FY27, driven by patient volumes along with realization benefits due to product mix change.

The company said the TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments are the fastest growing segments for the quarter.

In B2C business registered healthy volume growth, driven by increased throughput from the expanded center network. B2B volumes also grew, supported by higher wallet share and new customer acquisition, backed by improved service quality and delivery levels.

The company said EBITDA margins improved on a YoY basis in line with guidance. On quarter-on-quarter basis, margins remained largely stable. During the Q4 earnings call, promoter Ameer Shah said the company has guided for a sustainable group EBITDA margin of 27%28% over the next three years.