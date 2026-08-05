Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 25.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 450.22 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 25.77% to Rs 56.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 450.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.450.22386.0624.7023.25110.1292.0877.7161.2356.6745.06

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