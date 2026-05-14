Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 74.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 424.68 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 74.67% to Rs 50.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 424.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.08% to Rs 190.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 1645.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1331.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.