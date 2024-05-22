Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 331.00 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 9.14% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 331.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.54% to Rs 127.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 1207.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1148.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales331.00282.55 17 1207.711148.21 5 OPM %24.1624.87 -23.4025.11 - PBDT76.9565.34 18 269.16276.72 -3 PBT50.5341.90 21 174.69187.50 -7 NP36.4133.36 9 127.82142.88 -11

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

