Metropolis Healthcare rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 75% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Metropolis Healthcare jumped 4.23% to Rs 571.30 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 74.67% to Rs 50.90 crore on 22.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 424.68 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax climbed 93.26% YoY to Rs 69.65 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 10.69 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 108 crore in Q4 FY26, up 71.3% compared with Rs 63 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 25.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 18.5% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, patient volumes grew 11% YoY to 3.5 million, and test volumes increased 14% YoY to 7.6 million, reflecting sustained demand momentum, deeper market penetration and stronger clinician engagement. Revenue per Patient (RPP) improved 11% YoY to Rs 1,210, while Revenue per Test (RPT) increased 8% YoY to Rs 558, supported by favourable mix and higher contribution from specialised testing. The companys B2C revenues grew 20% YoY to Rs 251 crore, driven by higher adoption of preventive and specialized testing, stronger digital engagement and hyperlocal marketing initiatives. B2B revenues increased 28% YoY to Rs 174 crore, aided by strong client retention, hospital outsourcing opportunities, deeper partner relationships and improved service reliability.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 31.08% to Rs 190.01 crore on 23.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,645.84 crore in FY26 over FY25. Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare, said, The diagnostics industry in India is evolving towards more organised and science-led platforms, driven by increasing focus on trust, accuracy and clinical excellence. In Q4FY26, Metropolis delivered robust growth, with revenue increasing 23% YoY, while expanding our network beyond 5,000 centres across India. With healthcare increasingly moving towards preventive and personalised care, we remain committed to building a differentiated diagnostics platform driven by quality, innovation and customer trust.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, managing director, Metropolis Healthcare, said, FY26 was an important year from an execution and operating transformation standpoint for Metropolis. Growth during the year was driven by healthy patient volumes, improved mix and stronger realisations, without any price increase in Q4, reflecting the strength of the underlying demand environment. We also made steady progress in productivity, network utilisation, lab optimisation and acquisition integration, supporting operating leverage and meaningful margin expansion. Going forward, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth, improving network throughput and delivering further efficiency-led margin expansion over the medium term. Meanwhile, the companys board declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend shall be Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.