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MFL India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 65.12% to Rs 18.23 crore

Net Loss of MFL India reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 65.12% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 66.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.2352.26 -65 66.0352.26 26 OPM %2.742.53 -0.302.53 - PBDT0.581.81 -68 0.281.81 -85 PBT00.17 -100 -1.870.17 PL NP-0.40-0.83 52 1.58-0.83 LP

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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