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MFS Intercorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 271.43% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of MFS Intercorp reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 271.43% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.48% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.07 271 0.390.29 34 OPM %73.08-14.29 --5.13-3.45 - PBDT0.19-0.01 LP -0.02-0.01 -100 PBT0.19-0.01 LP -0.02-0.01 -100 NP0.19-0.01 LP -0.02-0.01 -100

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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