Mangalam Global Enterprise (MGEL) has appointed Darshak Mehta as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEAT Everyday, effective 01 September 2026, as part of the company's senior management personnel.

As part of its efforts to strengthen the leadership of NEAT Everyday and support its next phase of expansion, the appointment brings seasoned retail leadership to the brand as it focuses on building a differentiated and scalable consumer wellness platform. With his extensive experience in leading large, multi-site retail operations, Mehta will support NEAT Everyday's ambition to deepen its market presence, strengthen execution across channels and build a robust foundation for long-term growth.