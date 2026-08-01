MIC Electronics consolidated net profit rises 27.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 276.57% to Rs 43.72 croreNet profit of MIC Electronics rose 27.54% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 276.57% to Rs 43.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.7211.61 277 OPM %9.7735.40 -PBDT3.092.58 20 PBT2.131.67 28 NP2.131.67 28
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