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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Microse India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Microse India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Microse India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs -1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0-1.02 100 OPM %0145.10 -PBDT0-1.48 100 PBT0-1.48 100 NP0-1.48 100

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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