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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 27.08% to Rs 153.04 crore

Net Loss of Mideast Integrated Steels reported to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.08% to Rs 153.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales153.04209.88 -27 OPM %3.08-3.54 -PBDT-6.61-19.63 66 PBT-23.25-37.19 37 NP-37.93-40.59 7

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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