Midland Microfin reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 160.72 crore

Net profit of Midland Microfin reported to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 160.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.33% to Rs 34.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 636.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 635.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.