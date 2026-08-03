Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 160.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 186.56 croreNet profit of Midland Microfin rose 160.05% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 186.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 146.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales186.56146.45 27 OPM %51.5047.09 -PBDT14.335.79 147 PBT13.154.67 182 NP10.223.93 160
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