Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Midwest consolidated net profit declines 24.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Midwest consolidated net profit declines 24.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 215.81 crore

Net profit of Midwest declined 24.63% to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 215.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.35% to Rs 104.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 645.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 626.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales215.81230.19 -6 645.62626.18 3 OPM %27.0332.43 -27.0127.43 - PBDT59.1273.51 -20 174.75177.81 -2 PBT50.7365.70 -23 143.73152.22 -6 NP35.5647.18 -25 104.85122.41 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit rises 92.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 126.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Indices drift lower in early trade; broader mkt outperforms

INR turns lower amid renewed signs of geopolitical tensions

First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story