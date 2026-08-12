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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Midwest consolidated net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Midwest consolidated net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 191.84 crore

Net profit of Midwest rose 26.67% to Rs 29.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 191.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales191.84142.27 35 OPM %25.4727.39 -PBDT50.9339.47 29 PBT42.0532.87 28 NP29.4023.21 27

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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