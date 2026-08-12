Midwest consolidated net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 191.84 crore

Net profit of Midwest rose 26.67% to Rs 29.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 191.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.191.84142.2725.4727.3950.9339.4742.0532.8729.4023.21

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