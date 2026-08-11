Midwest Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1173.47% to Rs 6.24 croreNet Loss of Midwest Energy reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1173.47% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.240.49 1173 OPM %-7.37-555.10 -PBDT-0.08-3.08 97 PBT-1.02-3.78 73 NP-1.02-3.46 71
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