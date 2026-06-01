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Midwest Gold reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
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Sales rise 550.79% to Rs 4.10 crore

Net profit of Midwest Gold reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 550.79% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2587.91% to Rs 24.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.100.63 551 24.460.91 2588 OPM %-31.46-309.52 --8.26-397.80 - PBDT0.26-1.94 LP 2.93-2.97 LP PBT0.22-1.97 LP 2.80-3.08 LP NP0.22-1.97 LP 2.80-3.04 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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