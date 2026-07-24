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Mihika Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 72.89% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Mihika Industries remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 72.89% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.451.66 -73 OPM %-28.89-7.83 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.01 0

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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