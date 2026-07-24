Mihika Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.89% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Mihika Industries remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 72.89% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.451.66-28.89-7.830.010.020.010.020.010.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News