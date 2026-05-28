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Mihika Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 98.38% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Mihika Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 98.38% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.29% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.4527.77 -98 2.6834.74 -92 OPM %-35.56-2.70 --18.28-1.41 - PBDT-0.02-0.95 98 0.090.11 -18 PBT-0.02-0.95 98 0.090.11 -18 NP0.01-0.73 LP 0.090.05 80

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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