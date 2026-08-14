MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.77% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries & Aerospace reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.292.7711.85-35.020.71-0.790.55-0.950.41-0.95

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