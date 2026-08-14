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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:10 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.77% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries & Aerospace reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.292.77 19 OPM %11.85-35.02 -PBDT0.71-0.79 LP PBT0.55-0.95 LP NP0.41-0.95 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

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