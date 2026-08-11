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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Milestone Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Milestone Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net loss of Milestone Global reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.574.18 9 OPM %0.446.70 -PBDT0.060.52 -88 PBT-0.030.43 PL NP-0.030.43 PL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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