Milkfood standalone net profit rises 2024.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 178.93 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 2024.38% to Rs 51.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 178.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 879.87% to Rs 44.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 412.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 447.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.