Milky Mist commisions new skyr and greek yogurt facility at Tamil Nadu

Milky Mist Dairy Food said that it has commissioned skyr and greek yogurt manufacturing plant using ultrafiltration technology at its integrated manufacturing facility in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu.

Built with an investment of approximately Rs 40 crore, the new plant has a processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per day.

The company installed its customised multi-product yogurt manufacturing facility in 2022 with a capacity of about 20 tonnes per day. Since then, annual demand for the category has grown by more than 50%, leading the company to rapidly outgrow its initial capacity.

The company has also witnessed demand for high-protein yogurts more than double in recent months, reflecting the increasing relevance of protein-led nutrition in everyday consumption.

The facility forms part of Milky Mists broader expansion and modernisation programme at Perundurai - one of the stated objects of the companys initial public offering. Dr. K Rathnam, wholetime director and chief executive officer, Milky Mist Dairy Food, said: High-protein nutrition is moving from a niche preference to an increasingly mainstream consumption trend. The strong growth in demand for Skyr and Greek Yogurt validates our early investment in this category and reinforces its long-term potential within Indias value-added FMCG market. The commissioning of our advanced manufacturing facility represents a strategic expansion of our technological capabilities. With processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per day, it provides us with the scale to serve rising demand, accelerate innovation and expand the category."

Milky Mist has established strong positions in categories such as packaged paneer, cheese, curd and yogurt, while premium pricing and increasing focus on value-added products support its FMCG-like business model. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacities, strengthen milk procurement and distribution, and pursue strategic acquisitions to enter new markets, geographies and product categories. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.68 crore in Q1 FY27, which is nearly 9.91x the PAT figure of Rs 6.53 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased by 43.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 973.45 crore during the period under review.