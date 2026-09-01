Milky Mist Dairy Food consolidated net profit rises 890.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.56% to Rs 973.45 croreNet profit of Milky Mist Dairy Food rose 890.51% to Rs 64.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 973.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 678.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales973.45678.09 44 OPM %14.7711.98 -PBDT120.9049.26 145 PBT73.5110.41 606 NP64.686.53 891
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