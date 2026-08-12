The offer received bids for 17.77 crore shares as against 8.17 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Milky Mist Dairy Food received bids for 17,77,82,747 shares as against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (12 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 2.17 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and it will close on 13 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 133 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,428 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore by Sathishkumar T and Anitha S.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 496.8 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 469.2 crore for financing the capital expenditure requirements for the expansion and modernisation of the Perundurai manufacturing facility, Rs 155.3 crore for deployment of visi coolers, ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters are Sathishkumar T and Anitha S. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 62,10,55,917 equity shares, aggregating to 93% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 79.51%. Milky Mist Dairy Food is a fast-growing packaged food company focused on premium value-added dairy products, with a diversified portfolio spanning cheese, paneer, butter, curd, ghee, yogurt, ice cream, UHT products, frozen foods and ready-to-eat products. The company operates an integrated farm-to-retail model, sourcing milk directly from farmers and manufacturing at its integrated facility in Perundurai, Erode, Tamil Nadu. It has built a strong distribution network across India, with a significant presence in South India, which contributed 69.23% of FY26 revenue.

Milky Mist has established strong positions in categories such as packaged paneer, cheese, curd and yogurt, while premium pricing and increasing focus on value-added products support its FMCG-like business model. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacities, strengthen milk procurement and distribution, and pursue strategic acquisitions to enter new markets, geographies and product categories. Ahead of the IPO, Milky Mist Dairy Food on Monday, 11 August 2026, raised Rs 465.29 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.32 crore shares at Rs 140 each to 19 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.01 crore and sales of Rs 3,138.36 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.