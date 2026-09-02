Milky Mist Dairy Food rises nearly 20% in two days post June quarter earnings

Milky Mist Dairy Food surged 8.92% to Rs 252.65, extending gains for second consecutive session.

The scrip has added 19.80% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 210.90 recorded on 31 August 2026.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 100. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 212.07, 132.09 and 26.42, respectively.

Milky Mist Dairy Food had announced its earnings for the quarter ended on 30 June 2026 post market hours on Monday (31 August 2026).

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.68 crore in Q1 FY27, which is nearly 9.91x the PAT figure of Rs 6.53 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased by 43.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 973.45 crore during the period under review, supported by healthy sales performance across the entire product portfolio, reflecting broad-based growth. The summer portfolio recorded a strong YoY growth, due to an extended summer season, particularly across the Southern India. Gross profit jumped 56.1% to Rs 333.02 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 213.34 crore in Q1 FY26. The gross profit expansion was primarily driven by higher volume growth, improved product mix and pricing ability.

While EBITDA improved by 74.5% to Rs 144.89 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 264 basis points to 14.88% in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 73.51 crore, up by 606% from Rs 10.41 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. In Q1 FY27, the company has commissioned a new cheddar cheese plant with the installed capacity to 120 MT per day. K Rathnam, wholetime director and chief executive officer, Milky Mist Dairy Food, said: "We have started FY27 with a strong performance, with Revenue from operations growing 43.6% YoY to Rs 973.45 crore in Q1 FY27. The gross profit expansion was primarily driven by higher volume growth, improved product mix and pricing ability.

As we look ahead to FY27, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth through portfolio expansion, operating discipline and investments in our manufacturing and distribution capabilities. We will continue to expand our range of value-added food products, strengthen our brands and distribution network, and increase our presence across markets. We remain focused on improving efficiency and leveraging scale while balancing investments for future growth with disciplined execution and financial performance. With the capabilities we have built and the opportunities ahead, we are confident of strengthening our position in the value-added FMCG space and delivering sustainable growth over the year."

Milky Mist has established strong positions in categories such as packaged paneer, cheese, curd and yogurt, while premium pricing and increasing focus on value-added products support its FMCG-like business model. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacities, strengthen milk procurement and distribution, and pursue strategic acquisitions to enter new markets, geographies and product categories. The stock had debuted on the domestic bourses on 18 August 2026 at a price of Rs 165 a piece. It has added 53.12% in the last two weeks. The initial public offer of Milky Mist Dairy Food was subscribed 56.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026, and it closed on 13 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 133 and 140 per share.