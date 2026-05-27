Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Millennium Online Solutions (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.86% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.650.40 63 2.501.39 80 OPM %0-27.50 -2.00-20.14 - PBDT-0.01-0.12 92 0.05-0.28 LP PBT-0.01-0.12 92 0.05-0.28 LP NP0.04-0.08 LP 0.01-0.23 LP

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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