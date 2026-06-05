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Minal Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.62% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 20.77% to Rs 15.18 crore

Net profit of Minal Industries declined 58.62% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.77% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.22% to Rs 42.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.1819.16 -21 42.8351.12 -16 OPM %5.8020.56 --1.687.55 - PBDT2.073.65 -43 1.524.73 -68 PBT1.923.51 -45 0.974.18 -77 NP0.360.87 -59 0.701.51 -54

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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