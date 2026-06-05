Minal Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.77% to Rs 15.18 crore

Net profit of Minal Industries declined 58.62% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.77% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.22% to Rs 42.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.