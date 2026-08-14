Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 30.58% to Rs 13.11 crore

Net profit of Minal Industries rose 88.68% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.58% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.1110.04 31 OPM %15.567.47 -PBDT2.410.90 168 PBT2.270.77 195 NP1.000.53 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 117.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 84.46% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Next Story