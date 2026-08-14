Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.58% to Rs 13.11 croreNet profit of Minal Industries rose 88.68% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.58% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.1110.04 31 OPM %15.567.47 -PBDT2.410.90 168 PBT2.270.77 195 NP1.000.53 89
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