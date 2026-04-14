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Minda Corporation incorporates new JV - Spark Minda Turntide

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Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Minda Corporation announced the incorporation of a joint venture company in the name and style of Spark Minda Turntide. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems holds 49% stake in the new joint venture while 51% stake is held by Turntide Drives , United Kingdom. The venture will engage in the development and manufacturing of advanced new generation motor controllers, axial flux motors, pumps for thermal applications , and other customized controllers tailored primarily for India's growing EV segment including any activities reasonably incidental or ancillary thereto.

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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