Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 128.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 889.95 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 128.62% to Rs 198.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 889.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 681.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.86% to Rs 651.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 3216.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2596.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.