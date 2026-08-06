Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 67.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 946.44 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 67.10% to Rs 261.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 946.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 740.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.946.44740.2675.4174.32485.11373.86365.65259.05261.87156.71

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