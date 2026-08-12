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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 104.08 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) declined 4.46% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 104.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales104.08101.30 3 OPM %7.819.50 -PBDT10.7411.93 -10 PBT9.6210.76 -11 NP8.368.75 -4

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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