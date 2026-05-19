Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 49.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 103.91 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 49.41% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 103.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.90% to Rs 31.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 407.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.