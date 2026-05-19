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Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 49.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 103.91 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 49.41% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 103.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.90% to Rs 31.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 407.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales103.91104.02 0 407.30424.42 -4 OPM %10.268.24 -9.328.31 - PBDT13.5410.21 33 46.9241.70 13 PBT12.439.04 38 42.3537.02 14 NP10.166.80 49 31.5228.68 10

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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