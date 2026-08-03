Mini Diamonds (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.40% to Rs 196.53 croreNet profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 50.00% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.40% to Rs 196.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales196.53100.58 95 OPM %1.882.52 -PBDT3.682.53 45 PBT3.572.42 48 NP2.671.78 50
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