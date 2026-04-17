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Ministry of Corporate Affairs invites public comments for reviewing companies incorporation rules

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
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A draft notification titled the Companies (Incorporation) Amendment Rules, 2026, proposing amendments to the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014, has been prepared.Suggestions/comments on the proposed amendments, along with brief justification, may be submitted through the e-Consultation Module available on the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs latest by 9th May, 2026.

In addition, MCA, through the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), is undertaking consultation to seek stakeholder inputs on the rationalization of the filing/compliance framework under the Companies Act, 2013. Concept note for the same is placed on the website www.mca.gov.in and https://iica.nic.in for the information of stakeholders for the purpose of public consultation. The consultation covers the full corporate lifecycle across three stages - entry, operations and exit.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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