Ministry of Panchayati Raj says eGramSwaraj records over Rs 3 Lakh crores in online payments

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has achieved two significant milestones in advancing digital and inclusive rural governance across the country. India's Gram Panchayats are witnessing a major leap in digital governance, with over Rs 3 lakh crores (cumulative) in payments routed through the eGramSwaraj platform, while the AI-powered SabhaSaar tool is now available in 23 Indian languages, strengthening both financial transparency and inclusive participation at the grassroots. The payments through eGramSwaraj have been made directly to vendors and service providers in real time, ensuring complete digital traceability. Developed under the e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project and integrated with the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), the platform has streamlined planning, accounting and expenditure at the Panchayat level, replacing cash-based and paper-driven processes with a fast, accountable and fraud-resistant system. In the financial year 2025-26, Panchayati Raj Institutions transferred Rs 53,342 crores through the eGramSwaraj-PFMS interface, while 2,55,254 Gram Panchayats uploaded their development plans on the platform. Overall, 2,59,798 PRIs have been onboarded, with 2,50,807 PRIs making online payments through eGramSwaraj during FY 2025-26. The platform has also registered 1,60,79,737 vendors, reflecting its scale and widespread adoption.

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