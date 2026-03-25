Ministry of Statistics provides update on Central Sector Infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) continues to monitoring of Central Sector infrastructure projects through its PAIMANA platform, enabling improved tracking, timely reviews, and data-driven decision-making across Ministries. The portal tracks 1,948 Infrastructure Projects worth of Rs 41.98 lakh crore as of February 2026. As of February 2026, 1,948 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a total revised cost of Rs 41.98 lakh crore, are being monitored across 17 Central Ministries/Departments. The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stands at Rs 19.71 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 46.95 per cent of the revised project cost, indicating steady progress in project implementation. A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 740 projects (~38%) achieving over 80% physical progress, while 250 (~13%) have crossed 80% financial completion. The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News