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Ministry of Textiles says 96 companies have been approved PLI scheme, total committed investment is Rs 31687 crore

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Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Ministry of Textiles has informed that 96 companies have been approved PLI scheme for textiles. The total committed investment by the 96 companies selected under the scheme is Rs.31,687 crore. As of December 31, 2025, under the scheme, the investment stands at Rs 7,970 crore and 31,283 new jobs have been generated. Regular engagement with PLI participants is maintained through structured consultations to ensure expeditious resolution of any operational bottlenecks and streamlining project implementation.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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