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Minolta Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 1482.35% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net Loss of Minolta Finance reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1482.35% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1072.55% to Rs 11.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.380.34 1482 11.961.02 1073 OPM %73.0526.47 -64.8814.71 - PBDT-0.19-0.04 -375 -2.040.02 PL PBT-0.20-0.04 -400 -2.050.02 PL NP-0.07-0.04 -75 -1.430.01 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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