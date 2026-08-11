Minolta Finance standalone net profit rises 213.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 139.51% to Rs 4.91 croreNet profit of Minolta Finance rose 213.33% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 139.51% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.912.05 140 OPM %89.2180.00 -PBDT0.300 0 PBT0.300 0 NP0.470.15 213
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