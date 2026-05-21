Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 47.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 47.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 28.35% to Rs 143.81 crore

Net loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 47.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.35% to Rs 143.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 74.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 660.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 746.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales143.81200.72 -28 660.01746.69 -12 OPM %-10.63-0.22 --7.421.09 - PBDT-13.870.46 PL -54.534.27 PL PBT-15.57-1.05 -1383 -61.02-2.30 -2553 NP-47.361.18 PL -74.74-2.30 -3150

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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